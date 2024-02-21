Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Blessed With a Baby Boy See Latest Images, Photos

Currently, the internet world and the whole nation are happy after hearing Virat Kohli’s good news as he became the father of a baby boy. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a post on their social media post which claims that they are blessed with a baby boy. Their loved ones and the internet world are congratulating both. The newborn baby’s name is “Akaay”. Now both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are the parents of two children. In this report, we will give you information about the recent viral news of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Stay tuned for more information.

There is no need to give an intro to Virat Kohli as the whole world knows him as one of the most Indian-followed cricketers. He is known for his batting skills on the ground. The cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared good news with their fans. The shared social media post claims that both are blessed with a baby boy whose name is “Akaay”. The baby boy arrived in this world on February 15, 2024. As we know, their first child is a baby girl whose name is “Vamika”. The rumors of Anushka Sharma’s second pregnancy started discussing in November 2023. Learn more in the next section.

Earlier it was not confirmed whether she was pregnant or not. Anushka Sharma’s baby bump was noticed during the Diwalo occasion which became the most discussed topic on the internet. The couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never speak about the same but the news about the same was circulated on the internet after confirmed by the former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers as both are expecting their 2nd child. Now both surprised their fans by announcing the good news on their official Instagram handle. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

On the YouTube Channel AB de Villiers revealed that "Yes, it is true that Virat and Anushka are expecting their second child". In addition, the second baby boy's details were confirmed by Virat and Anushka on February 20, 2024. Many fans of Virat are calling Akaay the Virat Kohli Junior. The whole world and several big celebrities are involved in the happiness of Anushka and Virat. The Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the most followed Indian natives on Instagram as he has over 266M followers on his Instagram handle. Now, it's time to be involved in Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's happiness and it is also important to respect their privacy.