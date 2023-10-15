Anushka-Virat’s cute Moment after IND vs Pak Video Goes Viral On Internet

Good Day Readers, During an encounter on INDIA VS PAKISTAN match, podium camera captured anushka and virat cute gestures. Stay with this article to find out more about these moments. Anushka Sharma visited Ahmedabad to show her support and celebrate her husband Virat Kohli’s victory during India’s match against Pakistan. Following India’s triumph, an adorable on-field interaction between the couple delighted their fans.

In the wake of India’s impressive performance against Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup, numerous congratulatory messages have been flooding in. Anushka Sharma, who graced Ahmedabad on October 14 to show her unwavering support for her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, was prominently seen rooting for him throughout the match. Nevertheless, following Team India’s remarkable display, a video featuring Kohli from the field has gained widespread viral attention.

Anushka-Virat’s cute Moment after IND vs Pak

On October 14, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Indian cricket team, known as the “Men in Blue,” secured a convincing 7-wicket victory against Pakistan. Post the match, as Team India celebrated their triumph, a heartwarming video capturing an endearing interaction between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became an internet sensation. The video depicted Virat using sign language to communicate with his wife Anushka, who was seated in the VIP section. This charming exchange between the couple has now taken the internet by storm. You can watch the video of this heartwarming moment here. Following their victory in the India vs. Pakistan match, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli received a warm and lavish reception upon their return to the hotel where the players and their families were staying. A video emerged from the hotel lobby, showcasing Virat, Anushka, and the entire team being deeply moved by the heartwarming celebration as hotel staff extended their warm welcome.



A video that emerged from the city’s hotel lobby, where the players and their families were accommodated, captured a heartwarming moment. In the video, Virat, Anushka, and the rest of the team were visibly moved by the warm welcome extended by the hotel staff. Anushka, dressed in white, observed the preparations and engaged in a conversation with Prithi as seen in the viral clip. Virat shared an affectionate hug with Ritika, and he held Anushka’s hand as the two appeared to be heading to their hotel room. In the meantime, this video has garnered significant attention on social media, likely due to the rumored tensions between Virat and Rohit Sharma. One commenter complimented Anushka’s beauty, while another expressed surprise at Virat hugging Ritika. Another individual noted the significance of Virat holding Anushka’s hand.