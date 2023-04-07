Aodhan Gillen Cause of Death? How Did the Dundela Football Player? Obituary

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Aodhan Gillen has passed away recently. He was a very talented football player who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 22. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and his sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Now many people are very searching for Aodhan Gillen’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Aodhan Gillen was a very talented young football player who played for the Dundela Football Club. He was a very amazing person who was dedicated to his work. Before joining Dundela in January until the end of the season to continue his development, he scored his maiden goal for the Club in a cup victory against Banbridge Town in September. He was a young footballer who achieved huge respect due to his best work and the will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Aodhan Gillen Cause of Death?

Young football player Aodhan Gillen is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday, 6 April 2023 when he was 22 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by Dundela Football Club. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Aodhan passed away after initially falling into a coma on Monday. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Aodhan was a kind, gentle young guy who was a very hardworking person. He achieved huge respect due to his best work at a young age. Since his passing news came on the internet and it went viral on many social networking sites lots of people are very saddened by his unexpected death. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.