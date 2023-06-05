AP vs JUS Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Copa Sudamericana Club Atletico penarol vs Defensa y Justicia

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that one of the most popular and best Copa Sudamericana leagues is all set the entertain its fans. This upcoming football match will be played between Club Atletico Penarol vs Defensa y Justicia. Both teams are very famous as the players are very hardworking and talented. Now fans love to watch a football match and now fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the AP vs JUS match and we will share it with you in this article.

Currently, all the fans are super excited about this match as they want to support their favorite team to win the match. Both team players are ready to give their best for winning the match. The Copa Sudamericana match between AP vs Defensa y Justicia is going to be played at Estadio Campeón del Siglo. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Football fans are searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details like team, day, time, date, venue, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

League: Copa Sudamericana

Team: Club Atletico penarol (AP) vs Defensa y Justicia (JUS)

Date: 7th June 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Campeón del Siglo

Club Atletico penarol (AP) Possible Playing 11: 1.Thiago Cardozo, 2. Hernan Menosse, 3. Yonatthan Rak, 4. Pedro Milans, 5. Lucas Hernandez-II, 6. Sebastian Rodriguez, 7. Maximo Alonso, 8. Matias Ferreira, 9. Diego Rolan, 10. Abel Hernandez, 11. Bruno Bentancor

Defensa y Justicia (JUS) Possible Playing 11: 1.Ezequiel Unsain, 2. Nazareno Colombo, 3. Tomas Cardona, 4. Nicolas Tripichio, 5. Agustin Sant Anna, 6. Kevin Gutierrez, 7. Julian Lopez, 8. Gabriel Alanis, 9. Gaston Togni, 10. Santiago Solari, 11. Nicolas Emanuel Fernandez

Match Prediction

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very talented and hardworking. They are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match will be played between Club Atletico Penarol vs Defensa y Justicia on 7th June 2023 from 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Campeón del Siglo. As per the scoreboard, the AP team did not win any match and the JUS team won 3 matches and lost 1 match. The JUS team has more chances to win the match against the Ap.