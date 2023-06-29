AP vs MIN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Club Atletico Penarol vs América Mineiro

Hello football lovers, Copa Sudamericana Tournament’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Club Atletico Penarol (AP) and America Mineiro (MIN). This upcoming match will begin play at 05:30 am on Friday 30th June 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Estadio Centenario Football Stadium located in Montevideo, Uruguay. If you are also curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

This upcoming football match is the third head-to-head match of both teams and it is said that it will be most liked by the fans. Both teams gave their best in the previous matches of this tournament and won the heart of their fans or audience at the stadium. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams. Club Atletico Penarol faced an unwell response from the last matches of this tournament. On the other hand, America Mineiro faced two losses, two wins, or one win in the last five matches of this tournament.

AP vs MIN (Club Atletico penarol vs América Mineiro) Match Details

Match: Club Atletico Penarol vs America Mineiro

Tournament: Copa Sudamericana League

Date: Friday, 30 June 2023

Time: 05:30 am

Venue: Estadio Centenario

AP vs MIN (Club Atletico penarol vs América Mineiro) Starting 11

Club Atletico penarol (AP) Possible Starting 11 1.Thiago Cardozo, 2. Hernan Menosse, 3. Yonatthan Rak, 4. Pedro Milans, 5. Lucas Hernandez-II, 6. Sebastian Rodriguez, 7. Maximo Alonso, 8. Matias Ferreira, 9. Diego Rolan, 10. Abel Hernandez, 11. Bruno Bentancor

América Mineiro (MIN) Possible Starting 11 1.Mateus Pasinato, 2. Danilo Avelar, 3. Iago Maidana, 4. Marcio Almeida, 5. Wanderson Santos-Pereira, 6. Felipe Azevedo, 7. Adilson dos Anjos Oliveira, 8. Lucas Kal, 9. Everaldo Silva, 10. Breno Cascardo, 11. Luo Guofu

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans and people can enjoy this upcoming match. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers.