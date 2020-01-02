Apple desires to bring virtual sound technology to MacBooks, patent discloses :- A recently granted patent displays that Apple is discovering ways to split an audio signal into numerous paths, giving the impression that the sound is coming from a number of areas rather than from the speaker.

As designated by Patently Apple, this audio processing technology might possibly improve your experience while listening to music or else watching a movie on the laptop. The patent was filed in the year 2018 as well as recently got published by the United Patent and Trademark Office.

The document reads, “Audio signal processing for virtual acoustics can greatly enhance a movie, a sports event, a video game or other screen viewing experience, adding to the feeling of “being there”

In a patent filing, the company designates how audio can be treated in such a method that it appears to be coming from “elsewhere in an indoor-outdoor space rather than directly coming from a loudspeaker.” Apple on the other hand, is calling this technology a virtual acoustic system that stops out crosstalk from coinciding soundwaves as well as creates users feel as if the audio is coming from a different loudspeaker in the room.

In the recent time, this isn’t the first time that Apple has filed a patent related to audio technology. Back in the month of November, Apple was granted a patent for headphones that would make phone calls as well as Siri more natural. Both patents show that the Cupertino company is trying hard in order to bring improved virtual audio to more Apple devices, comprising the iPhone, iPad and MacBook Pro.

In addition to that, over the past few years, Apple has increased its efforts to advance audio technology on its devices. Its HomePod, a smart speaker, establishes Apple’s vision of advanced audio technologies such as beamforming tech and 3D audio system.

Also in the month of November, Apple launched the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which boasts about total of six speakers and high fidelity sound system.

As usual, a patent is not be taken as a evidence that certain products make to the market, but at the same time they do offer us with an early look at initial technologies that may possibly come to the devices in the coming future.