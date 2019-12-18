Apple introduces new annual plan for Arcade in India at Rs 999 :- Soon after launching its game streaming service, i.e., “the Apple Arcade” in the US previously this year, Apple has then finally launched the service in India back in the month of September when it began rolling out iOS 13 as well as watchOS 6 in order to the supported devices all over the world.

At the time, the tech giant have also presented Arcade with a monthly cost of Rs 99. But, at the present date, almost three months after the opening rollout the company has finally introduced the yearly subscription plan for its game streaming service.

The yearly subscription plan of Apple Arcade costs Rs 999 in India. By contrast, the monthly subscription of the service when used for a year costs Rs 1,188. The new yearly subscription plan let its users to save Rs 189 on yearly basis.

At the same time, Apple has also introduced similar yearly plans for its users around the world. The yearly subscription plan for the Apple Arcade was spotted by German blog iFun.de at first. The site then reported that yearly plan will charge its users $50 (Rs 3,550 approx) in the US as well as £50 (Rs 4,706 approx) from the users located in the UK and 50 (Rs 3,953 approx) in the European Union.

The monthly rental of the Apple Arcade comes with the charges of $5 (Rs 355 approx) in the US. Earlier to the introduction of the yearly plan, Apple Arcade is going to cost $60 (Rs 4,258 approx) in the US.

If in case you are new to the game of streaming service of Apple, here are a some of the pointers for you to understand it quite well: Apple Arcade comes with a free trial period of one-month after which the users are going to have to either opt for a monthly or else the yearly subscription plan. The monthly rental plan is going to get renewed automatically each month except the users opt for the yearly plan or cancel their subscription.

On the other hand, there are no in-game purchases after users have paid their monthly or else for their yearly fee as well as up to six family members can play games with the help of a single subscription through the Famiy Sharing feature of the company.

Users on the other hand can also download a game in order to play when they are offline. In addition to that, the users can jump also from their iPads or iPhones to their Mac computers or else from their laptops and Apple TV without any issue and can also play the right on the next Apple device right from there where they have left off the previous one.