BEST OF 2019: Apple Iphone 11 Turned Out Be a Game Changer :- As the year is about to end, it is that time when we look back at the best that technology had to offer over the past twelve months to us and we can choose the best of the best. At its Keynote event held in September 2019, Tim Cook and co attempted to pull out all the stops as they launched as many as three new iPhones iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Out of these, the one which turns the heads towards itself is the iPhone 11 as it caught many of us by surprise as it not only impressed with the sum of its design and technologies, but also with its price tag. With its aggressive price tag of Rs 64,990 for the entry-level variant of the device as it was now being sold for a price that was almost Rs 10,000 lower than what Apple had asked for its predecessor i.e. iPhone XR in India at the time of its launch.

With this aggressive pricing strategy, Apple has now been directly competing with other premium flagships from the likes of Samsung and even OnePlus not just in terms of hardware and technologies, but also in terms of price.

To add a cherry on the cake, the Rs 64,990 price tag of the iPhone 11 could be brought further down a little more with the help of sales being run by e-commerce portals such as Flipkart and Amazon and thus ensured that it was now among the most affordable premium flagships in the country.

Apart from the price, the specs are also surprising. The iPhone 11 comes with the most powerful chipset available to Apple right now i.e. the A13 Bionic SoC, which is claimed to be the most powerful chipset in the market right now and is generally faster than any competing offering from Qualcomm and Huawei. The phone also brings a 6.11-inch Retina display as well as support for spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.

The phone comes sporting a dual camera set-up with a 12-megapixel wide lens paired with a secondary 26mm f/1.8 ultra-wide 12mp f/2.4 lens. On the front, there’s an upgraded 12-megapixel TrueDepth wide-angle camera that you can rotate to do landscape shots. The iPhone 11 also promises better battery life, and also adds IP68 water resistance up to 2 meters to make it more appealing to buyers.

Taking altogether its design, specs, and features along with the price, iPhone 11 has marked its comeback into the game. With iPhone 11, Apple has not only retain but also bring back more than a few who had started to lose faith in the Apple ecosystem of products.