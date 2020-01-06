Apple iPhone SE models coming in 2020, SE2, SE3 Specs Leaks Rumors Images :- If you are an iPhone fan, then you must have heard about the rumours of a successor to the popular iPhone SE. There have been many renders that have shown an iPhone X-like design while on the other hand some of them have stuck to the classic iPhone 5 design including modern spec upgrades.

Apple iPhone SE models coming in 2020

On the other hand, popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggests that Apple is soon going to bring a new iPhone SE indeed in the year 2020. In addition to that, the good news is that there will be two models as part of the iPhone SE series.

The recent speculations also suggests that Apple is bringing total two versions of the iPhone SE 2 in 2020 with different screen sizes. The regular iPhone SE 2 is going to come with a 5.5-inch LCD display whereas the second variant is also going to end up featuring a 6.1-inch LCD display.

In addition to that, Kuo states that the display design is going to be similar to the iPhone 8 from 2017 and that means massive bezels around the display.

Apple Iphone SE2 Specs Images

Furthermore, Kuo goes on to say that the basic design of the phone is going to be quite similar to the iPhone 8 but at the same time Apple is also going to upgrade the internals.

Talking about the new iPhone SE 2, it will use Apple’s A13 Bionic chip- the same one as used in the iPhone 11 as well as iPhone 11 Pro. Apple has someway managed to save some costs here manufacturing the motherboard of the phone in spite of using the same 10-layer Substrate-like PCB from the more exclusive and costly iPhone 11. These phones is also going to get 3GB RAM as standard.

To save on costs, Apple is also going to remove the 3D Touch feature from the iPhone SE 2 models and since there is going to be bezels all around, Kuo says the phone will depend on on the TouchID fingerprint sensor in spite of the more modern FaceID system.

Apple Iphone SE3 Rumors Leaks

Moreover, the colours of the iPhone SE 2 have been revealed, which are as follows: silver, space grey and red.

Kuo also predicts for an iPhone SE 2 Plus for initial 2021 but at the same time not much is known about this variant yet.

On the other hand, these iPhone models might possibly be one of the easiest methods to get hold of the mighty powerful A13 chip and its superlative performance.