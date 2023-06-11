Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Check Full Specification Features and More

As we know that Apple company launched MacBook Air M2 13-Inch in India. The news is also coming that MacBook Air M2 15-Inch Launch in India. Now, customers are searching for the price of the Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch. This is good news for the Apple device lover to are eagerly waiting for the new MacBook Air M2 15-Inch. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines. People are searching this news to know the price information of MacBook Air M2 13-Inch in India. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss in detail the price information of the MacBook Air M2 13-Inch in India.

According to the sources, the starting price of the Apple MacBook Air M2 13-inch is Rs. 1,14,900. Both laptops MacBook Air M2 13-inch and MacBook Air M2 15-Inch come with the M2 chipset. It has excellent features in Apple’s new device. The company also introduced many color options for the customers. With the following launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air, the price of the MacBook Air M2 13-inch has dropped in India to Rs 1, 14, 900.

Further, Following the launch of the 15-inch MacBook Air, the price of the MacBook Air M2 13-inch has dropped in India. The MacBook Air M2 13-inch compact laptop was unveiled in the country in July 2022. Customers are very excited to buy this new device. Let’s first talk about the price of the Apple MacBook Air M2 13 in India. The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with M2 chips was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 1,19,900. Following the price cut, the MacBook Air M2 cost has dropped down to Rs 1,14,900 and Rs 1,44,900, for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.

If you are searching for where you can buy so let us tell you that both laptops are on sale on the Apple India website. Further, if we talk about the color options so, the company is introducing Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight color options. Moreover, the MacBook Air comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with very slim bezels and is powered by the M2 chipset. The laptop launched with macOS Monterey out-of-the-box but an upgrade to macOS Ventura with claims of boosted performance. The laptop supports up to 2TB of SSD storage. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.