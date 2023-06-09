Apple Valley Mall Police ID Woman Killed in Smithfield Subway Crash, One Dead

In this article, we are going to share complete information about the New England Subway subway shop crash. It is said that this crash incident was so terrible and a 47-year-old woman lost her life in this crash. Yes, you heard right a woman died in this crash incident and her death is making the headline of the news channels. This crash incident news is spreading like wildfire and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. Let us know the complete information and also talk about the dead woman in this article, so read continuously and wholly.

This crash incident happened just before 03:pm at the Subway at the Apple Valley Mall on Putnam Pike in Smithfield, Rhode Island. It is also shared that a woman passed away in this fatal crash incident. The dead woman was identified as Charlotte Vacca who was a resident of Woonsocket and was a worker of the New England Subway sandwich shop. She was 47 years old at the time of her death as well as at the time of this crash and she was confirmed dead at the incident scene.

Smithfield Police shared in the reports that they saw a vehicle that had crashed completely into the restaurant and multiple people were injured inside the restaurant. She was the mother of five children and one of her children, Kaylei Perry Vacca said that she was hard-working and devoted. She was survived by her five children and left them. It is also shared that a total of four were injured in this crash and they were rushed to the Rhode Island Hospital. While the driver of the crashed vehicle was also injured and sent to the Miriam Hospital for getting treatment for his injuries. Shift to the next paragraph of this article and continue reading.

This crash incident news is gathering so much popularity and running on the top of the internet and social media pages. The reason behind this crash is still unknown and the cause of this accident was under investigation. Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Quattrini shared that it is expected the victim appeared to the man behind the wheel was driving at a high rate of speed through the parking lot which resulted in her demise. The cases of accidents are increasing day by day in our daily life and governed needs to take some strict actions.