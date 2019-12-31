Apple Watch Series 5 Launch in (2020) RED Special Edition Specs Features Images :- Apple Watch Series 5 might launch in (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition. As per to the Watch Generation report, it claims to have found some clues of a new red colour variant of Watch Series 5 in an Apple database earlier it was removed. The special edition smartwatch may also launch with an aluminum case. In addition to that, the colour is going to be similar to that of iPod touch, the report added. Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 Red Edition Price in India

On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 5 was launched at the annual iPhone event of the company in Cupertino, California in the month of September. However Apple has announced (PRODUCT) RED variants for its iPhone as well as iPod models before, this might be the first time it may possibly be disclosed for Watch.

Those who don’t know much about it, a share of proceeds from RED purchases are donated to the Global Fund for HIV/AIDS research. Apple turn out to be a partner with RED in the year 2006 and it is also the largest corporate donor for the organisation.

Apple Watch Series 5 Red Edition Specification Features

On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 5 is already accessible in titanium and ceramic finishes, in addition to aluminium or stainless steel. The watch comes in silver, gold, and space gray variants.

Talking about its launch, the new Watch Series 5 (PRODUCT) RED is speculated to get launched in March 2020 together with the successor to iPhone SE and Apple’s new iPad Pro.

Apple iPhone SE successor or iPhone 9 as some are calling it is going to support 3D sensing capabilities on the rear camera, as per to the Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo with TF International Securities.

Apple Watch Series 5 Release Date

This newly launching watch is said to come with a 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, newer A13 chipset and 3GB RAM. The design on the other hand is expected to be similar to the iPhone 8.

As for the 2020 iPad Pro, it might possibly come with two rear cameras and a 3D system that are going to be more advanced than FaceID on the front. In the meantime, the device is said to support the next-generation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences.