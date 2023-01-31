April Ricker Death Reason: Owner Of Cuyahoga Concrete Cowboys Dies:- Several tributes have caught the attention of people on social media after a married woman passed away expectedly. Yes, April Ricker from Garfield Heights sadly passed away. The news of her sudden passing was confirmed by her husband on Facebook through a post that reads,” YESTERDAY MORNING THE WORLD LOST AN AMAZING SOUL!!! MY WIFE, MY EVERYTHING,MY CHILDRENS MOTHER AND THEIR ROLEMODEL”. Since the news of her death was confirmed, her family members and friends are paying tributes to her on social media and giving deep condolences to her family member who are just going through the difficult time as they lost their beloved family member.

Let us tell you that April Ricker was not any public figure but she was important and more than any public figure for her family. She was married to Kevin Ricker and the couple had two children. This is too heartbreaking to hear that loving and caring April Ricker has gone from this world leaving her family and everyone shattered. Let’s find out what was the reason behind her sudden passing and how did she die? Here are lots of questions rising among people. Keep reading to get more details.

What Was April Ricker Cause Of Death?

According to the several posts, it has been confirmed that April died by suicide. Yes, she took her own life as there is no any reports related to her any disease. Along with this, a post reads,” I am seriously so broken MENTAL HEALTH Is REAL THING!!! You never know what someone is going through behind closed doors. You can have people that love and care about you and have the world and be suffering While nobody around you even know’s. Please reach out if you are suffering or if you know someone that is suffering”.

This post has confirmed that April was suffering from mental health due to which she decided to take her life and has gone too far from her loved ones. She left her loving husband and two children devastated.

Who Was April Ricker?

April Ricker is desrcibed as “Beautiful person” by her family members. She was an owner at Cuyahoga Concrete Cowboys and Administrative Supervisor at University Hospitals Case Medical Center. April was a native of Garfield Heights, Ohio and married to Kevin Ricker. She gave her entire life to her family members and career but still, she couldn’t overcome her internal pain and at the end, she decided to take her life. She will be always remembered by her family.