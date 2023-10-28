April Zoglauer Cause of Death? Pregnant Preschool Teacher and Her Baby Died in hit-and-run Crash

In a devasting crash, a pregnant woman lost a precious life. In this report, we are going to talk about her death. As per the sources, a pregnant woman and her baby lost their lives in a fatal crash. April Zoglauer, sadly died after being involved in a devasting crash in which she also lost her unborn baby. Currently, this news is on the top of the internet headlines and circulating over the internet. People are coming on the internet and wondering about April Zoglauer. This news has gained a lot of attention on the web. If you are interested to know this news in detail, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a 21-year-old pregnant woman April Zoglauer passed away after being involved in a hit-and-run with a stolen SUV. She was a preschool teacher and a beloved mother. April Zoglauer was only 21 years old at the time of her passing. This heartbreaking incident happened on October 27, 2023. She was a teacher at Play’N’Learn Preschool which is located in San Jose, California. The beloved member of her community April Zoglauer lost her precious life in a hit-and-run accident. Read more in the next section.

April Zoglauer Cause of Death?

Further, in this fatal accident, April Zoglauer’s unborn baby also died. The preschool teacher April Zoglauer was 7 months pregnant. She was hit by a stolen white 2013 Hyundai. After the accident, the woman was rushed to the nearby hospital but sadly she could not survive and died on the spot. On the incident day, she was driving a 2008 black Nissan. Unfortunately, her vehicle was collided with a stolen SUV. The accident occurred at the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard. Two males were traveling in the stolen SUV. They left the pregnant woman badly injured in the car.

The baby of April Zoglauer was rushed via an emergency C-section but her baby also died after 24 hours of the treatment. The sudden death of April Zoglauer and her baby left the whole community shocked. She was very excited and happy because she was going to become a mother. According to the Mercury News report, she was excited to become a mother of a baby boy. April Zoglauer also arranged two gender reveal parties for her baby’s arrival. The police are searching for the suspect who is responsible for April Zoglauer’s death. The suspect’s identity is unknown. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.