Are Jordan Emanuel and Tom Schwartz Dating? Check Romance Rumors Explained!

Recently, the Jordan Emanuel and Tom Schwartz names have come on the internet and become trending on social media because of their relationship status. Now many people are inquisitive to know about them and they are dating each other. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on the social media platforms. Reportedly, a very famous American actor Tom Sandoval’s extramarital affair with Raquel Lewis left Vanderpump Rules fans shocked. But, ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’ star Jordan Emanuel asserted Tom Schwartz knew about his best friend Sandoval’s affair before the headlines hit. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jordan Emanuel also spoke about her relationship status with American actor Tom repeating that their dynamic is strictly platonic and mostly rooted in their shared love for music. She disclosed that they spend their time mostly enunciating their favorite music or karaoke ing or something like that. Reportedly, Jordan emerged on Page Six's 'Virtual Reali-Tea' podcast and spread statements about her friendship with Schwartz. The reality star disclosed that they are 100 percent friendly.

Are Jordan Emanuel and Tom Schwartz Dating?

Star also said they just bond over music or when he has a new set, He'll send it to her. The model and DJ also said that she is close to the actor since entering the world of reality TV. Emanuel spoke, "I love him. He's just so sweet. Emanuel and Schwartz have been seen hanging out at New York City bar following the 'Vanderpump Rules star's arrival on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, leading some fans to believe a romance was brewing.

As far as we know, the reality star made it clear that they are just good friends nothing else. Meantime, Emanuel who is currently single, claimed that Schwartz, who is also not in a relationship after concluding his divorce from ex-wife Katie Maloney in October 2022, is "genuinely someone that means well" even if that isn't always apparent. Emanuel gushed about Schwartz and noted the fans see on TV fully how he is off camera as well.