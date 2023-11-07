Are PK and Dorit Still Together? Who are PK and Dorit? Wiki-Bio Age Images

Dorit and Paul Kemsley are still together, despite all the rumors and speculation about their marriage. Earlier, it was reported that they had split up and were living apart, but they denied it in a joint statement. They said they had had some tough times, but were ready to move forward as a couple for their family. Even though things had been tough, they chose to stay together to heal and make positive changes to their marriage. Even though their relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs over the years, they’re still a couple and are ready to tackle their issues together. It’s a reminder that no matter how big or small your relationship is, you can still work through it and stay true to your family.