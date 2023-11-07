Are PK and Dorit Still Together? Who are PK and Dorit? Wiki-Bio Age Images

Dorit and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley have been going through some tough times in their marriage. In 2021, they were attacked by armed men at their home, which caused Dorit to struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. In season 13 of “Beverly Hills” Dorit sees her husband’s lack of compassion and sympathy towards her, which puts a strain on their relationship. People have been speculating that they’re splitting up, but Dorit has confirmed that they’re still together and are working through their issues. On the show, she talks about how important it is to be honest with yourself, even when you’re feeling down and facing life’s challenges.
Paul Kemsley is a British businessman who has had a lot of different jobs in his life. He was born in 1967 in England. He and his wife Dorit became famous for being on the show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. Kemsley started out working at a men’s clothing store, which is where he met his business partner Mike Ashley. He then moved into commercial real estate and eventually joined Sports Direct, where he helped grow the company. He also started his own real estate and securities company called Rock Joint Ventures Ltd. They specialize in land deals and investing in public companies.
Are PK and Dorit Still Together?
Dorit Kemsley is a fashion designer and TV personality from Woodbridge, Connecticut. She was born on July 14, 1976. She’s been a part of The Real Housewives franchise since its inception in 2016. Her family is from two different countries – her dad is from Israel and her mom is from Morocco. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing, design, and communication from Quinnipiac University. After graduating, she worked for a swimwear company in Italy for 10 years. She launched her swimwear brand, Beverly Beach, in 2017, and also started her own bridal business, Nektaria.
Dorit and Paul Kemsley are still together, despite all the rumors and speculation about their marriage. Earlier, it was reported that they had split up and were living apart, but they denied it in a joint statement. They said they had had some tough times, but were ready to move forward as a couple for their family. Even though things had been tough, they chose to stay together to heal and make positive changes to their marriage. Even though their relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs over the years, they’re still a couple and are ready to tackle their issues together. It’s a reminder that no matter how big or small your relationship is, you can still work through it and stay true to your family.
