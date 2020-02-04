Are we too Dependent on Computers & Mobiles If yes how can we reduce the addiction?

It’s easy to let our life be consumed by computers and mobile phones. People are now spending most of their time on digital screens usually by sharing hundreds of emails, thousands of instant messages, receiving social media notifications, which can harm the cognitive functions of our brain.

Technology Impact on our Life

How have we become so obsessed with the techno world and is it time to unplug ourselves from the mindlessness it provides us? There are many ways to lessen the use of computers/phones in our daily life.

How to control Technology usage?

If you feel your connection to the digital world has taken over your life, there are steps you can try to disconnect and allow you to take back some power.

Create a Technology-Free Space

Move your laptop into a dedicated room, put your phone charger in there so it can’t be charged next to you. When you allocate a certain place for your gadgets, you will have to physically go there to use them and so the inconvenience will lessen your want to go and check them.

Don’t Sleep with Your Phone Next to You

Our sleep is being severely disrupted due to blue light being transmitted when using our phones or tablets in the dark. Our brains can’t switch off so easily and so it’s hard to relax and drift off. Don’t check social media or your messages, instead try reading an interesting book. Put your device on the other side of the room so you can’t check it before bed, during the night or first thing when you wake up.

Plan More Non-Digital Activities

Make a conscious effort to plan more activities that don’t include technology to keep yourself distracted. Plan a hike, bike ride, have a hot bubble bath, join a club, go to an exercise class, start a new hobby or take a trip to your local library and set yourself a challenge to read a certain number of books a week.

Get Friends to Join You

Persuade a good group of friends to join you in your digital detox. Think of it as a support group – get together and do something that doesn’t involve technology or discuss the benefits you’re all feeling from disconnecting. This will reinforce the positive feelings and progress from going digital-free.

Start a Meditation Practice

Mindfulness is probably something you’ve heard a million times but it’s truly important in order to be present in the here and now. Try meditating for just 10 minutes a day and build it up. If you do this first thing in the morning you’ll set your mind up for a good day and you’ll start to see the benefits over time.

Let’s make it a habit and start creating a happier life.