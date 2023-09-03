Arik Gilbert Arrest Video Leaks, Nebraska football Transfer Held on Burglary Charges

Arik Gilbert is getting a lot of attention on the news channels and running in the trends of the internet sites. He is an American football tight end player and he played for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Recently, a video was shared on the internet that featured him and this video went viral. Lots of his fans and people are shocked after coming out of his arrest news and many questions are arriving in the people’s minds related to this viral video. Let’s continue this article and know the whole detail and also talk about himself, so read continuously and completely.

As per the sources, he was arrested which was shown in this viral video. The authorities took him to the ground outside of a vape shop located in Nebraska and this news is making headlines on the internet. He was arrested and charged with burglary. He was arrested on a burglary charge on Tuesday 29 August 2023 and now his arresting video went viral. This video has surfaced online on various platforms. It is said that he is under arrest and the investigation is ongoing but not many details have been shared yet. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Arik Gilbert Arrest Video Leaks

This video is easy to watch on Twitter and many other social media platforms. The running time is around 45 seconds and it is continuously crossing a large number of views on social media pages. In this viral video, he was seen breaking into a vape shop using a brick and getting inside the shop. Then he kicks the door to get inside the establishment. He was also seen as appearing and taken to the ground by authorities while nearing the exit of the store. Presently, he is in custody and he was taken into custody early Tuesday in Lancaster County. He entered a vape shop before 2 a.m. and was apprehended with a bag of products worth $1,672.

It is confirmed that he was arrested and was charged on suspicion of burglary. Police reported a store break-in and they immediately reached the incident scene where the authorities arrested Arik. His complete name is Arik Dasan Gilbert and he was born on 22 February 2002 in Marietta, Georgia, United States. He is currently 21 years old now facing the charges of burglary. The investigation is ongoing and we will update our article after getting more details related to this incident. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.