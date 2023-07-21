Arjun Rampal, Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Welcome 2nd Child, a Baby Images

Arjun Rampal, the renowned Bollywood actor, and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have some exciting news to share with the world. The couple has recently welcomed their second child, a beautiful baby boy. Currently, this news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. He has a huge fan following. The entire Bollywood celebrity is sharing their best wishes. His viral news of his newborn baby is circulating all around the internet. People are hugely searching for him in huge quantities. If you want to know the complete information regarding this viral news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Gabriella gave birth to their bundle of joy on July 20th, and the couple could not be happier. Arjun took to social media to share the news and express his gratitude for the blessings in his life. This adorable addition to their family has brought immense joy and happiness to Arjun, Gabriella, and their loved ones. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been in a relationship for a couple of years now. Their love story has been the talk of the town, captivating the hearts of many fans. The couple already has an adorable son named Arik, who was born in 2019. With the arrival of their second child, their family is now complete.

As we know that Arjun Rampal is a very famous Indian actor, model, and very well-known television personality. He worked in many famous Hollywood films. He made his acting debut in Rajiv Rai’s romance film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. He also received many awards for his excellent performance. The Bollywood actor has always been open about his love for his family and often shares glimpses of his personal life on social media. Stay connected to know more.

Further, He is known for being a doting father and never hesitates to express his love and affection for his children. Arjun Rampal’s social media is often filled with adorable pictures of his family, showcasing the beautiful bond they share. Arjun and Gabriella’s second child’s arrival is undoubtedly a moment of pure bliss for the couple. They have been receiving an outpouring of love and blessings from their fans and well-wishers. The news of the baby boy’s birth has brought a wave of excitement, and fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the newest member of their family. We congratulate the couple on the birth of their baby boy and wish them a lifetime of love, happiness, and cherished memories.