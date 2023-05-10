Arkansas Man Killed During Hammond Carjacking While on Vacation in Louisiana

Recently, a shooting incident happened at the Hammond in Louisiana, and a couple was involved. in this shooting incident, Paul Holt passed away during a carjacking in Hammond when he was going to attempt to leave the hotel where he was staying. This shooting incident is now getting so much attention and popularity on the internet and news sites. His death news created a buzz on internet sites and attracted the interest of netizens. Many people are hitting the search engine to know more information about this and are curious to know more about this incident, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this topic.

This incident occurred in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday 6 May 2023 and a man from Logan County died after being shot outside Red Roof Plus on Puma Drive in Hammond Saturday morning. in this incident. Paul Holt was 62 years at the time of his death and was a Logan County man. He died by a gunshot during a carjacking while attempting to leave the hotel to attend a birthday cruise with his wife but tragically passed away. He was a resident of Delaware, Arkansas, and tried to rescue his wife from a robbery also can be said as carjacking. Scroll down to know more about this incident.

Arkansas Man Killed During Hammond Carjacking

He was traveling and enjoying himself with his wife over the weekend preparing for a cruise to celebrate his birthday. He took his last breath on Saturday morning 6 May 2023 on the day when this incident occurred and it is shared that he died at the incident. He died when he saved her wife from the carjacking. There are many videos and CCTV footage coming forward that show the suspect who is identified as Ladarrius Evans, an 18 years old boy. He was armed and wearing a mask, and was standing in a nearby stairway watching the Holts pack their car.

After this incident, the police began an investigation but not much information has been shared related to this shooting incident. Carjacking is said as a robbery in which the item taken over is a motor vehicle.