Arleen Sorkin Cause of Death? Original Harley Quinn Voice Actress Arleen Sorkin Dead at 67

Arleen Sorkin is no more and her death news is gathering a lot of attention on the internet and social media pages. She was an American actress, screenwriter, television presenter, and comedian who also had a large number of fans around the world. She was mostly known for portraying Calliope Jones on the NBC daytime serial Days of Our Lives. Her death news is creating a great buzz on the internet and many are sharing their condolences for her loss. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and more related to herself in this article, so read wholly.

According to the sources, her death is linked to lung cancer and we are going to share about her death and her obituary arrangements. Her death news was shared through a Facebook page of Garden State Comic Fest. She took her last breath on Thursday 24 August 2023 and she was 67 years old at the time of her death. Her death was attributed to complications arising from lung cancer. There are other rumors that are also flowing on the internet that explain her death but not many details have been shared yet by anyone of her family related to her.

Arleen Sorkin Cause of Death?

She gained huge popularity after playing the role of Calliope Jones on the NBC daytime serial Days of Our Lives. She also served as the real-life inspiration and voice for DC Comics villain Harley Quinn. She was born on 14 October 1955 in Washington, D.C., United States. She got married in 1955 to Christopher Lloyd and she was the beloved mother of two children. She belongs to a Jewish family. She has worked in various films, television, video games, and writing. She worked hard and achieved so many successes in her life. She received multiple awards including Spike Video Game Awards, Daytime Emmy Awards, Soap Opera Digest Awards, and many more.

She started her career in the late 1970s and 1980s in the theatrical entertainment Cabaret as a member of the comedy. Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities are expressing their sadness for her loss. Her death news is an emotional obituary but there is no information has been shared related to her final rites arrangements.