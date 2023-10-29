Armita Geravand Cause of Death? Teenage Iranian girl Armita Geravand Passed Away

A worrying news has surfaced on the internet that an Iranian teenager has died after being attacked by morality police. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. People are very curious to know about this incident, in fact now people have started asking many types of questions like whether the girl killed in the attack by the morality police has been identified. When did the Iranian teen die and many more questions? We have collected the answers to all these questions for you. If you want to know about this incident in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph, an Iranian teenager committed suicide after being attacked by the morality police. According to the information, it has been revealed that the Iranian teenager was 16-year-old Armita Geravand. The morality police attacked her because she refused to wear hijab. This incident has now become a topic of discussion for the people, after knowing which people are getting very angry.

Armita Geravand Cause of Death?

The police officers are being blamed for the girl’s death. If we talk about this incident in depth then we will come to know that when Armita Geravand was attacked by the police officers, she could not bear the injuries of the attack. This incident happened with Armita Geravand at the Tehran metro station. The name of the officer who carried out this incident is said to be Awyer Shekhi who attacked the girl badly. When Armita Garavand got injured in this incident, she was taken to the hospital on the spot, where it was found that she had gone into a coma.

Earlier everyone was hopeful that she would come out of coma after a few days, but the sad news came when 16-year-old girl Armita Garavand died after going into coma. However, this incident has disappointed everyone. But Armita Garavand’s family is most saddened by her death and now her family has demanded that the law should give justice to their innocent daughter. After this assault case of Amrita Garavand, Irani will soon take a legal decision on the murderer of Kunni Tay teenager Awyer Shekhi as the investigation on this matter is still going on. The article ends here with the complete information. So, stay safe and stay connected with us for more updates.