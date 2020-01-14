Celebrate 72nd Army Day 2020 Quotes Wishes Messages Sms Whatsapp Status DP Images : As we all know today is 15th January and this day is celebrated as Army Day in India. This year 72nd Army Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm, joy and happiness. On this eve Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji pay respects to the soldiers who guard the nation selflessly. He tweeted to salute the valour and determination of the Indian army. He tweeted, “Saluting the indomitable valour, determination & dedication of our Army on Army Day.” Modi also shared photographs of him with Indian Army soldiers from the past. Now below get complete details of Army Day 2020. Indian Army Day 2020 Speech

72nd Army Day Wishes Messages

No Agony, No Pain, Shall Make Me Cry

Soldier Was I Born

Soldier Shall I Die

I Live By Chance

Love By Choice

And Killer By Profession

We miss home

coz we save homes…

Jai Hind..

Happy Indian Army Day

**************

Agar Feroz Khan Don Hota

To Dialouge Kya Hota?

Mere Sar Par Baal Aane Ka Intezaar

To 11 Shehron Ke Naayi Kar Rahe Hain,

Par Mere Sar Par Baal Aana

Mushkil Hi Nahi Namumkin Hai

**************

Happy B’day

Oh No

Happy National Dy

Oh I Forget

Happy Anniversary

No I Was Wrong

Happy Victory Day

Oh My God

Happy New Year

Oh Shit

Happy Army Day

**************

The Way that People Dress makes them Part of an Army,

Dressed in their Own Uniform, Determined to do Something.

**************

Loving a Military Man is not Hard.

The Distance is Hard, The Worry is Hard, The Sacrifices are Hard.

But Loving Him… That’s the Easiest thing I’ve Ever Done.

**************

“Without Heroes, We are all Plain People, and don’t Know How Far We can Go”.

**************

Army Day Images Photos Whatsapp Status FB DP 2020











Your Job is to Fight for Our Country,

My Job is to Love and Support You. Thank You for being My Hero.

*************

Bravery is Daring to Try Where Others would Not.

*************

Thank You for Serving Our Country and Protecting Our Freedoms!

************

“If Death Strikes before I Prove My Blood, I Swear I’ll Kill Death”.

***********

