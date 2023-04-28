Arrested: Gurugram Man Kills Wife, Chops Body into Pieces, Sets Body on Fire

A very painful and brutal incident has happened in Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana which has shaken the people. The incident is so shattering that people are enraged by knowing about it. It has been reported that police have arrested a man for brutally killing his wife. The woman was murdered by her husband a few days ago and the case came to light as the police found the body of the woman in pieces from many places. The scary incident has shaken off the people badly. According to the police, a man from a village suspected something in the rooms built on his village farm and found a half-burnt body there. Go through the whole article to get the whole information about the frightening incident.

The police have informed that a man named Umed Singh approached them and told that he has found a half-burnt body of a woman in his field. Umed Singh told that his neighbour informed him that some smoke is coming out of Umed Singh’s field. As the farm has two rooms for storage of tools etc, the smoke was coming out of one room. Umed Singh rushed to the farm suspecting some untoward incident. But to his surprise, he found a half-burnt woman’s body. He was shocked and at once rushed to the police station to inform the police. It has been reported that Umed Singh had taken eight acres of land on lease on the side of the road leading from Panchgaon Chowk to Kasan village. Umed Singh himself is a resident of nearby Kukdola village. Scroll down to know about the culprit of the murder.

Arrested: Gurugram Man Kills Wife

The scary thing is that the body of the woman which was half burnt, was missing her head and hands were also chopped off. An investigation was started by the police after this. The police found the chopped hands on April 23 and the chopped head on April 26 from different areas. As per the reports, the head was recovered from the Kherki Daula area. The police after investigation concluded that the woman was around 30 years of age. Now the search for the killer hyped up. Further investigations led to the arrest of a 34 years old man, who is the woman’s husband and the accused has now confessed that he killed his wife.

The accused who has been identified as Jitendra after being interrogated confessed that he first chopped the hands of the wife, then chopped her head and set the body on fire as per the reports. The accused Jitender is a resident of Gandhi Nagar and was living on rent in the Manesar area. The reason behind the brutal murder of the woman has not been revealed yet. Further details will be shared by the police later as per the information. As we get the details, we will be sharing with you. Stay tuned……