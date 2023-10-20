Arrested: Lucknow Man Woman For 2 Years on Pretext of Marriage, Latest News

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come from lucknow stating that a man from Lucknow has been arrested for deceiving a woman for two years under the pretense of marriage. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A Lucknow man has been apprehended on charges of misleading a woman for a span of two years, making promises of marriage. The woman, originally from Delhi, lodged a complaint against the man after he reneged on his commitment to marry her. A man in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested on allegations of deceiving a 28-year-old woman for a duration of two years with the promise of marriage.

As detailed in the First Information Report (FIR) related to the case, the woman, hailing from Delhi, had established a friendship with Abhineet Chauhan, who resided in Lucknow. In her formal complaint, the woman asserted that Chauhan had invited her to Lucknow on June 15, 2021, under the pretext of attending a friend’s birthday celebration. However, upon her arrival, she discovered that only the accused was present, prompting her to raise questions. The woman claimed that the accused provided her with a beverage containing sedatives.

Upon regaining consciousness, the woman confronted the accused, who gave her assurances of marriage. Subsequently, she relocated to Lucknow, where she asserted that the accused continued to deceive her over the course of two years. The woman further claimed that she had become pregnant due to their relationship, and yet the accused reneged on his commitment to marry her. As a result, she took the step of lodging a complaint against him.



A police official confirmed that the accused had been apprehended, and an ongoing investigation into the matter was underway. A state government press release on Tuesday asserted that Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is making significant strides in becoming a secure environment for women, despite reports of rape, crime, and exploitation against women from different regions of the country. According to a press note, as of August 4, the Women and Child Safety Organization in Uttar Pradesh has successfully resolved a remarkable 98.10% of cases related to crimes against women, securing the top position in the nation. Additionally, in terms of resolving pending cases, the state holds the second position across the country. The press release also indicated that Uttar Pradesh ranks fifth in the nation for actively investigating cases by filing First Information Reports (FIRs).