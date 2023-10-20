Headline

Arrested: Lucknow Man Woman For 2 Years on Pretext of Marriage, Latest News

29 mins ago
Add Comment
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come from lucknow stating that a man from Lucknow has been arrested for deceiving a woman for two years under the pretense of marriage. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A Lucknow man has been apprehended on charges of misleading a woman for a span of two years, making promises of marriage. The woman, originally from Delhi, lodged a complaint against the man after he reneged on his commitment to marry her. A man in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested on allegations of deceiving a 28-year-old woman for a duration of two years with the promise of marriage.

Lucknow Man Woman For 2 Years on Pretext of Marriage

As detailed in the First Information Report (FIR) related to the case, the woman, hailing from Delhi, had established a friendship with Abhineet Chauhan, who resided in Lucknow. In her formal complaint, the woman asserted that Chauhan had invited her to Lucknow on June 15, 2021, under the pretext of attending a friend’s birthday celebration. However, upon her arrival, she discovered that only the accused was present, prompting her to raise questions. The woman claimed that the accused provided her with a beverage containing sedatives.

Lucknow Man Woman For 2 Years on Pretext of Marriage

Upon regaining consciousness, the woman confronted the accused, who gave her assurances of marriage. Subsequently, she relocated to Lucknow, where she asserted that the accused continued to deceive her over the course of two years. The woman further claimed that she had become pregnant due to their relationship, and yet the accused reneged on his commitment to marry her. As a result, she took the step of lodging a complaint against him.

A police official confirmed that the accused had been apprehended, and an ongoing investigation into the matter was underway. A state government press release on Tuesday asserted that Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is making significant strides in becoming a secure environment for women, despite reports of rape, crime, and exploitation against women from different regions of the country. According to a press note, as of August 4, the Women and Child Safety Organization in Uttar Pradesh has successfully resolved a remarkable 98.10% of cases related to crimes against women, securing the top position in the nation. Additionally, in terms of resolving pending cases, the state holds the second position across the country. The press release also indicated that Uttar Pradesh ranks fifth in the nation for actively investigating cases by filing First Information Reports (FIRs).

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

are apple cider vinegar gummies any good
firmx male enhancement capsules
wellpath organic apple cider vinegar gummies 60 count
best vr games to lose weight
cbd gummies chicago
cial rx male enhancement
just cbd gummies promo code
is it safe to have sex during placebo pills
blood pressure medication blister packs
lasix treatment high blood pressure
vasectomy fixed my erectile dysfunction
putekana cbd gummies
blood pressure meds a specialty medication
hemp gummies tsa
what ed pills are at gnc
get high blood pressure medication online
cbd gummies arlington tx
how can a type 1 diabetes lose weight
where to buy pure kana cbd gummies
how to take yes you can diet pills
Zenzi Hemp Gummies
Cbdfx Cbd Gummies With Melatonin
Cbd Oils Products
Cbd Pain Cream Canada
Fab Cbd Oil For Anxiety
Cbd Gummies Uk Boots
Buy Martha Stewart Cbd Gummies Review
Green Leafz Cbd Gummies Shark Tank
Best Cbd Gummies Melatonin Reviews
Cbd Gummies Tennessee
Cbd Clinic Pro Sport Pain Stick Product Description
Cbd Vegan Gummies 25mg Each 500 Mg
Wa Cbd Products
Reviews On Trufarm Cbd Gummies
Cbd Oil For Gout Pain
does an enlarged prostate cause erectile dysfunction
how safe is penis enlargement surgery
will running increase sex drive
what will deminish sex drive
online viagra south carolina
do men have a sex drive in their 50
levothyroxine and sex drive
quitting alcohol and sex drive
why do i not have any sex drive
what to do to enlarge my penis
can stress increase sex drive
early menopause and low sex drive
honey for erectile dysfunction
increase your male sex drive naturally
sex drive by age and gender