Arrested: School Teacher Asks Muslim Student to Slap Fellow Hindu Classmate in UP

UP school teacher asks Muslim student to slap fellow Hindu classmate, arrested. A school teacher in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, faced arrest and suspension after instructing a Muslim student to physically harm a Hindu classmate. In Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, a school teacher was apprehended and suspended from her position after being accused of instructing a Muslim student to strike a Hindu classmate during an incident that occurred on September 26. During a classroom interaction, the teacher, identified as Sajishta, reportedly directed a Muslim student to slap the Hindu boy when he couldn’t answer her questions in Class 5. The situation came to public attention when the Hindu student displayed symptoms of depression and withdrew from social interactions by staying at home. After his father inquired about his well-being, the 11-year-old boy shared his entire distressing experience, leading to the registration of a case against the teacher on September 27.





Subsequently, following an investigation, the police arrested the teacher on September 28, and the school authorities suspended her from her teaching responsibilities. This incident occurred a month after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against another private school teacher in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for instructing students in her class to physically harm their Muslim classmate.

A widely circulated video of this incident, which elicited widespread outrage, depicted children taking turns slapping a crying Muslim student while the teacher observed. In a classroom in Khabbarpur village, Uttar Pradesh, a school teacher compelled students to physically harm a Muslim child. A video capturing this incident has gained widespread attention on social media, prompting a police investigation.



On camera, the teacher was recorded saying, “I have declared all the Mohammedan kids…” as she proceeded to have the other students take turns hitting the Muslim student one after another. The viral video depicted students rotating in slapping their fellow student while the teacher urged them to increase the intensity of their blows. At one point, she even directed a student to strike the Muslim student on his waist, even after he had already been slapped. The student’s father informed India Today that he decided to withdraw his son from the school and reached an agreement with the school authorities. Under this agreement, he agreed not to file a police complaint, and in return, the school would refund the admission fees for his son.