ARS vs LEN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Arsenal vs Lens UEFA Champions League

We have a piece of exciting news for sports lovers, the Scottish League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between two teams: Arsenal (ARS) and another team Lens (LEN). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. It will take place at Emirates Stadium where the audience at the stadium enjoy it with a joy. It will begin play at 01:30 am on Thursday 30 November 2023. Lots of people are coming into the fan list of both teams and many are waiting for this match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match.

Both teams have played well in their previous matches and received a good response from the fans and viewers. This tournament began recently and both teams have played only four matches yet. Arsenal has faced three wins, or one loss in the last four matches and is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other side, Lens has faced one win, two draws, or one loss in the previous matches, and the team is ranked 3rd in the points table. Both teams have strong and active players who will perform till the end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

ARS vs LEN (Arsenal vs Lens) Match Details

Match: Arsenal vs Lens (ARS vs LEN)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League 2023

Date: Thursday, 30th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

ARS vs LEN (Arsenal vs Lens) Starting 11

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting 11 1.Aaron Ramsdale, 2. William Saliba, 3. Gabriel Magalhaes, 4. Takehiro Tomiyasu, 5. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Martin Odegaard, 8. Declan Rice, 9. Gabriel Martinelli, 10. Gabriel Jesus, 11. Leandro Trossard