ARS vs PSV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League is going to play thier next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Arsenal (ARS) and another team PSV Eindhoven (PSV). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:30 am on Thursday 21 September 2023 and this amazing match is going to take place at Emirates Stadium. It is one of the popular football stadiums located in Holloway, London, England. Many are waiting to enjoy this upcoming match and expressing their excitement. Let us discuss more about the team details like reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams played well in thier previous match and received a good love and response from the fans. It is said that this match is the first head-to-head match of this league and they have played multiple head-to-head matches before playing in this league. Both teams have given the best gameplay and won the hearts of the fans and viewers. All the players will give their best and it makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy it. Presently, the details of the points table are not shared and it is hard to predict which team will face victory.

ARS vs PSV (Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven) Match Details

Match: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (ARS vs PSV)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Thursday, 21st September 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Emirates Stadium

ARS vs PSV (Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven) Starting 11

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting 11 1.David Raya, 2. William Saliba, 3. Gabriel Magalhaes, 4. Ben White, 5. Oleksandr Zinchenko, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Martin Odegaard, 8. Fabio Vieira, 9. Declan Rice, 10. Eddie Nketiah, 11. Gabriel Martinelli

PSV Eindhoven (PSV) Possible Starting 11 1.Walter Benitez, 2. Jordan Teze, 3. Olivier Boscagli, 4. Sergino Dest, 5. Andre Ramalho, 6. Joey Veerman, 7. Johan Bakayoko, 8. Ismael Saibari, 9. Jerdy Schouten, 10. Luuk de Jong, 11. Noa Lang

Fans are waiting to enjoy this match and they are supporting thier favorite teams and players on the internet. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. The winning ratio of both teams is equal and noting can be said too early, so watch this upcoming match. The weather is fully clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode.