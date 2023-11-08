ARS vs SEV Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Arsenal vs Sevilla UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is going to play thier next football match and it is set to be played between two teams Arsenal (ARS) and the opponent team Sevilla (SEV). Both teams contain a large number of fans who are expressing their excitement for this match. This football match is going to take place at Emirates Stadium and it will begin play at 12:15 am on Thursday 25 May 2023. Both of the teams will seen playing the match against each other. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more over the internet. In this article, we shared all the details about this upcoming match.

Both teams played well in their last matches and received a good response from the audience and viewers. If we talk about the points table, both teams have played a total of three matches in this league. Arsenal has faced two wins, or one loss in the last matches and is presently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Sevilla has faced two draws, or one loss in the last matches. This team is ranked at the 3rd place of the points table. It is the second head-to-head match of this upcoming match will be a banging match.

ARS vs SEV (Arsenal vs Sevilla) Match Details

Match: Arsenal vs Sevilla (ARS vs SEV)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Thursday, 9th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

ARS vs SEV Venue: Emirates Stadium

ARS vs SEV (Arsenal vs Sevilla) Starting 11

Arsenal (ARS) Possible Starting 11 1.David Raya, 2. William Saliba, 3. Gabriel Magalhaes, 4. Ben White, 5. Takehiro Tomiyasu, 6. Bukayo Saka, 7. Jorginho, 8. Kai Havertz, 9. Declan Rice, 10. Eddie Nketiah, 11. Gabriel Martinelli