ARS-W vs BAY-W Live Score Arsenal Women vs Bayern Munich Women Womens Champion League Scorecard

Eupopre- Women’s Champion League is all set to introduce one more match of the league. Only few teams are left for the battle because the quarter-finals have begun and now, the quarter-final teams are battling with each other to reach the final match as soon as possible. Maybe, it is not going to be possible for every team because only two teams can reach to the final match. Tonight, team Arsenal Women (ARS-W) and team Bayern Munich Women (BAY-W) will play their next match against each other. This match will be amazing to watch tonight.

Many fans are trying to collect some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and the most important thing, lineups player. If you are also excited to watch this match and want to visit the arena so, the tickets are available on the official website of the league from where you can buy tickets online. Along with this, the tickets are also available on third-party apps as well. Well, the match will be held at Emirates Stadium and the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

ARS-W vs BAY-W Match Details

Team Names:- Arsenal Women (ARS-W) vs Bayern Munich Women (BAY-W)

League:- Women’s Champion League

Venue:- Emirates Stadium

Date:- Thursday, 30th March 2023

Time:- 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

ARS-W vs BAY-W Squad Player

Arsenal Women (ARS-W):- Manuela Zinsberg, Leah Williamson, Rafaelle Souza, Noelle Maritz, Katie McCabe, Frida Maanum, Kim Little, Lia Walti, Victoria Pelova, Caitlin Foord, and Stina Blackstenius.

Bayern Munich Women (BAY-W):- Maria Luisa-Grohs, Saki Kumagai, Glodis Perla Viggosdottir, Maximiliane Rall, Tuva Hansen, Lina Magull, Sarah Zadrazil, Sydney Lohmann, Georgia Stanway, Lea Schuller, and Klara Buhl.

ARS-W vs BAY-W Lineups Player

Arsenal Women (ARS-W):- Laura Wienroither, Stephanie Catley, Kathrine Kuhl, Jodie Taylor, Vivianne Miedema, Giovana Queiroz, Jennifer Beattie, Beth Mead, Lina Hurtig, Katie Reid, Michelle Agyemang, Kaylan Marckese, Stina Blackstenius, Sabrina DAngelo, Charlotte Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson, Rafaelle Souza, Noelle Maritz, Katie McCabe, Manuela Zinsberg, Frida Maanum, Kim Little, Lia Walti, Victoria Pelova, Naomi Williams, Maddy Earl, Teyah Goldie, and Caitlin Foord.

Bayern Munich Women (BAY-W):- Emelyne Laurent, Cecilia Runarsdottir, Laura Gloning, Emilie Bragstad, Jana Kappes, Laura Benkarth, Julia Landenberger, Saki Kumagai, Glodis Perla Viggosdottir, Maximiliane Rall, Lea Schuller, Jovana Damnjanovic, Tuva Hansen, Lina Magull, Sarah Zadrazil, Sydney Lohmann, Georgia Stanway, Maria Luisa-Grohs, Klara Buhl, Carolin Simon, Tainara de Souza, Giulia Gwinn, Franziska Kett, Linda Dallmann, Karolina Lea Vilhjalmsdottir, and Ivana Rudelic.

ARS-W vs BAY-W Match Prediction

Here are 8 teams who are battling to reach the final match of the league but it will not be easy to play these matches because every single team is giving its best to stop the rival team. As we can see that team ARS-W won 4 matches out of last five matches. Another side, team BAY-W won all the last five matches in this league. As per the experts, team BAY-W has better chance to win this match tonight.