ARS-W vs REA-W Match Live Score, Womens Super League, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Player, Arsenal vs Reading

ARS-W vs REA-W Match Live Score, Womens Super League, Dream11 Prediction:- A very outstanding and favorite league is coming back one more time with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between the Women's Super League. Both teams are very famous and they don't need any introduction. It is a highly anticipated match. Football fans are searching for the match.

The women's Super League match between Arsenal Women and Reading Women is going to be played at Meadow Park. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

ARS-W vs REA-W Match Details

Team = Arsenal Women (ARS-W) vs Reading Women (REA-W)

League = Women’s Super League

Date = 13th March 2023

Day = Monday

Time = 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue = Meadow Park

ARS-W vs REA-W Lineups Player

Arsenal Women (ARS-W) Possible Playing 11 = 1. Manuela Zinsberg, 2. Leah Williamson, 3. Rafaelle Souza, 4. Laura Wienroither, 5. Katie McCabe, 6. Frida Maanum, 7. Kim Little, 8. Lia Walti, 9. Caitlin Foord, 10. Victoria Pelova, 11. Stina Blackstenius

Reading Women (REA-W) Possible Playing 11 = 1. Jacqueline Burns, 2. Faye Bryson, 3. Gemma Evans, 4. Deanna Cooper, 5. Lily Woodham, 6. Amalie Eikeland, 7. Sanne Troelsgaard, 8. Justine Vanhaevermaet, 9. Tia Primmer, 10. Lauren Wade, 11. Emma Harries

ARS-W vs REA-W Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams' players are hardworking and skillful. This match is going to be very enjoyable. This match will be played between Arsenal Women vs Reading Women on 13 March 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Meadow Park. ARS -W team won 2 matches, draw 2 matches, and lost 1 match and on the other hand, the REA-W team won 1 match and draw 0 matches, and lost 4 matches. The ARS -W team looks good in the recent match and this team has more chances to win the match against REA -W.