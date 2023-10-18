Arshad (Paku) Khan Death Reason? Former Executive Director of Khaitan & Co, Passed Away

Good Day Readers, Today a disheartening news has come stating that Arshad (Paku) Khan, the former Executive Director of Khaitan & Co, has passed away. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Khan, who maintained residences in both the San Francisco Bay Area and New Delhi, held an impressive level of expertise in the field of competition law. Arshad (Paku) Khan, the former Executive Director responsible for Khaitan & Co’s United States Desk and expertise in Competition/Antitrust Law, recently passed away. Khan maintained residences in both the San Francisco Bay Area and New Delhi, and he was widely recognized as one of the most seasoned experts in competition law.

He held a law degree from Vanderbilt Law School in Nashville and had a career spanning over 34 years, with a focus on areas such as competition, merger control, corporate, and related litigation. His professional journey in competition law extended across the United States and the European Union (EU), where he had experience both as a practitioner and a competition regulator. Prior to his tenure at Khaitan & Co, he served as the Director of Competition Law at the former Amarchand Mangaldas from 2010 to 2012.

Arshad (Paku) Khan Death Reason?

Khan was distinguished for his extensive global experience in handling cases related to cartels and the abuse of dominance. He achieved successful outcomes in such cases across various countries worldwide, including the United States and Ireland. Furthermore, he played a lead role as a lawyer in numerous intricate merger cases in India, the EU, and the US, including high-profile instances such as Ryanair’s attempted acquisition of the Irish airline Aer Lingus and Heineken’s acquisition of parts of Scottish & Newcastle. Amar Sinhji, who serves as the Executive Director of Khaitan & Co, expressed, “The news of Paku Khan’s passing has deeply saddened all of us. Paku was part of our firm from 2012 until April 2023 when he decided to move on for personal reasons.

He made significant contributions to the development of our Competition practice in India and internationally. His positive impact extended to the overall management of the firm as well. Paku was not only a highly esteemed and cherished colleague but also an empathetic leader. His legacy will continue to be an integral part of us. We offer our prayers for his soul to rest in peace and for his family to find the strength to cope with this profound loss.” Khaitan & Co is one of India’s long-established full-service law firms, boasting a team of over 1,000 fee earners and consultants, which includes 200 partners and directors.

This prestigious law firm was established in 1911 by Debi Prasad Khaitan, a distinguished member of the Constituent Assembly of India and one of the seven members of the Drafting Committee responsible for framing the Constitution of India. Khaitan & Co maintains a presence in five Indian cities: Kolkata (founded in 1911), New Delhi (commenced operations in 1970), Bengaluru (1994), Mumbai (2001), and Chennai (2021). Additionally, it has expanded its reach to include an office in Singapore (2021).



