Arthur Lamb Cause of Death? Whitehaven Cricket Club ‘Cornerstone’ Dies at 31

Recently the news has come on the internet that Arthur Lamb has passed away reportedly at the age of 31. He was a representative for Cleator Moor East and Frizington was an avid member of Whitehaven Cricket Club. He is no more between us and he took his last breath on Friday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death.

Arthur Lamb was a very amazing person, fierce competitor, outstanding coach and ambassador for cricket. He worked as the Whitehaven club's cricket secretary and he also served as a Conservative councilor for a brief period on the Cumbria County Council before resigning prior to the most recent election. He also worked as a secretary of the Umpires Federation and a member of the Cumbria Cricket League committee. He was a very hardworking and amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work.

Arthur Lamb Cause of Death?

Arthur Lamb Cause of Death?

According to the report, Arthur Lamb passed away recently at the age of 31. He took his last breath on 23 December 2022, Friday. Arthur Lamb's passing news has been confirmed by Whitehaven Cricket Club on their official FaceBook page. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. He passed away peacefully when he was sleeping on Friday night. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends.

As far as we know, since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death as no one thought that he would lose his life at a young age. As soon as his passing news has come on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. People have expressed their heartfelt condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.