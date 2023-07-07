Artist Namboothiri Death Reason? Doyen of Line Sketches, Passed Away, Obituary

Here we are sharing heartbreaking news with you that a very well know painter K M Vasudevan Namboothiri has passed away. He was popularly known as Namboothiri who is no more among us and took his last breath when he was 97 years old on Friday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened as they lost their beloved person. Now many people are searching for Namboothiri’s name on the internet as they want to know what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Karuvattu Mana Vasudevan Namboothir was a very famous Indian painter and sculptor, known for his line art and copper relief works. He described the golden chapter in Kerala’s painting and sculpture history. He adorned several Malayalam writers such as Kesavadev, S.K Pottekkatt, M.T Vasudevan Nair, Thakazhy Shivasankara Pillai, V.K.N. He was a chairman of Kerala Laithakala Akademi. He was a very amazing personality who did great work in his career and achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Artist Namboothiri Death Reason?

he was under treatment at a private hospital in Kottakkal for an age-related illness. But the exact cause of death has been not disclosed yet.

Namboothiri was born on 13 September 1925 in Ponnani. Madras Presidency, British India. He was a very kind person who achieved huge success and respect due to his best work. He will be always missed by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Currently, his family has been facing a hard time as they lost their beloved person. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolence to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Namboothiri's soul rest in peace.