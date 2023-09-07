Arun Kumar Sinha Death Reason? SPG Chief Arun Kumar Sinha Passed Away, Family

In this article, we are going to talk about Arun Kumar Sinha. He was the special Protection Group director. The breaking news is coming that the SPG director and Kerala cadre IPS officer is no more. His passing news left the whole department in shock. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet. This news is circulating all around the internet and creates a huge buzz on the internet. People are hugely searching for his cause of death. How he died? What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any serious illness? Let’s a look at this viral news.

According to the sources, SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha is no more. His passing news is spreading like waves all around the internet. He passed away on Wednesday. Arun was 61 years old at the time of his passing. The SPG took his last breath in Gurgaon on Wednesday. Arun was a responsible officer who never failed to help people. He was the man behind the country’s first police website. The sudden passing of such talented people is too hurtful and sad. SPG chief’s death is announced as unexpected. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Arun Kumar Sinha Death Reason?

If you are searching for his cause of death let us tell you that SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha was battling with a serious illness. He was undergoing treatment for Cancer. He passed away after battling with Cancer. He died after a prolonged battle with cancer. He became the SPG Director in 2016. The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also paid tribute to the late Arun Kumar Sinha. He was an efficient officer who faced many problems during his struggle time. His passing news the void in people’s hearts who knew him. He started his career as assistant superintendent of police a Manathavady in Kerala’s Wayanad in 1989.

Arun was a science graduate student. He played an important role in the development of the BSF frontier in Gujarat. He maintained a good relationship with all officers. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all the young men and women he impacted during his life.” The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. We mourn the loss of such precious life of Arun Kumar Sinha who was known for his hard work. His memories never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following this page to know more.