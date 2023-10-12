Arun Sharma Rau Missing: Florida Arun Sharma Rau Missing Update 2023

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Arun Shama Rau. You all must have seen that the name Arun Shama Rau Kan is making headlines on the Indian Internet. Due to this, let us tell you that Arun Shama Rau has gone missing, the news of which has attracted a lot of attention. This news has spread rapidly on the internet, after which everyone seems to be curious to know this news in depth. Even now, after hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like when did Arun Shama Rau go missing. Where was Arun Shama Rau last seen? Have the police started their investigation on the matter and many more questions? Due to this, we have collected for you every single information related to the disappearance of Arun Shama Rau. Let’s move ahead with the article and learn about this news in depth.

Arun Shama Rau is a 21-year-old boy who is shocking people these days with the news of his disappearance. According to information, it has been learned that he was last seen at 1:30 a.m. in Casselberry, Florida on 10, October 2023. He was driving his Acura MDX, car number HJX 7071. When his family became worried about his not returning home, they lodged a missing report with the police. Arun’s identity has been revealed by his family that his height is 5’8 and his weight is 145 145.

Arun Sharma Rau Missing

She has brown eyes and black hair. The T-shirt and Birkenstock sandals he was wearing the day he went missing. Understanding the problems of Arun’s family, the police have taken the matter seriously, after which the police have started their investigation to find Arun Rau. The police first started their investigation from the same place where he was last seen. To find Arun, the police have sought the help of the nearby people so that it becomes easier to solve the case.

On the other hand, Arun Shama Rau’s family has taken the help of the internet and shared all the information about Arun and has appealed to the people that if they see Arun Shama Rau, then contact his family at (646) 345-7533 or (917 ) Contact number 374-7414 and give information about him, otherwise inform your nearest police station. His family is very sad after his loss and is hoping that Arun Shama Rau is found as soon as possible. The police are still continuing their investigation but nothing has been found so far.