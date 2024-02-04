Arvind Kejriwal Skips Summons Again, ED Approaches Court

It is making headlines on the news channels that Arvind Kejriwal again skips summons and the ED approaches court. It is also reported that additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra has listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday 7 February 2024. He was called on 2 February and was supposed to appear but he did not attend and the issue has become a matter of serious discussion. He is an Indian political activist and former bureaucrat who is the 7th and current Chief Minister of Delhi. His name has been linked with many controversies and it raises many questions. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this topic.

According to news and reports, Arvind Kejriwal has ignored the fifth summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the agency moved a Delhi court against him on Saturday 3 February 2024, for 'non-compliance of summons'. Now, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra has listed the case for hearing on 7 February 2024. The agency filed a complaint against Kejriwal under sections 190 and 200 of the Code of Criminal Procedure read with section 174 of the Indian Penal Code for not complying with the summons issued under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Not participating in the investigation.

Arvind Kejriwal Skips Summons Again

If we talk about Section 50, is a power grant by PMLA to the agency to issue summons to any person enforcing their attendance and examining them in an investigation. It is not the first time that Kejriwal has ignored the summons, it is the fifth time and his all skipped summons: 2 November, 22 December, 3 January, 18 January, and recently 2 February. His political party says the summons sent to Kejriwal were illegal and politically motivated as they did not specify whether he was being called as a witness or an accused.

It is also reported that Kejriwal stated, in response to the third ED summons, and said that 'he is ready to cooperate in the investigation' but alleged that the agency wants to arrest him and stop him from campaigning for this year's Lok Sabha elections. The federal agency is investigating money laundering in the Delhi Liquor Excise Policy 2021-22 and has filed six chargesheets in the case so far. Now, Kejriwal will have to attend the summons to be held on Wednesday, 7 February 2024.