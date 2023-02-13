ASC vs RAY Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. It is a very highly anticipated football match. Now a very famous and amazing Qatar Stars League is coming back with two excellent teams. This match is going to be played between Al Ahli SC vs Al Rayyan. The teams played 27 games among themselves. Both teams are very famous and they always give their best for winning the match. Now fans are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the ASC vs RAY match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Match Details

Team: Al Ahli SC (ASC) vs Al Rayyan (RAY)

Date: 13th February 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 09:25 PM (IST) – 03:55 PM (GMT)

Venue: Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium

League: Qatar Stars League

Al Ahli SC (ASC) Possible Playing 11: 1. Yazan Naim, 2. Hossein Kanaanizadegan, 3. Shoja Khalizadeh, 4. Abubakar Mohammed Bayomi, 5. Abdalaziz Al Hasia, 6. Mohammed Abdulla Al-Ishaq, 7. Sofiane Hanni, 8. Nikola Vukcevic, 9. Ali Qadry, 10. Fahad Khalfan, 11. Yazan Al-Naimat

Al Rayyan (RAY) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ivanildo Santos, 2. Dame Traore, 3. Ali Karami, 4. Shogo Taniguchi, 5. Abdulaziz Hatem, 6. Naif Al Hadhrami, 7. Khalid Ali Sabah, 8. Steven N’Zonzi, 9. Osamah Al-Tairi, 10. Tameem Al Abdullah, 11. Yohan Boli

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team players are very talented and amazing and they are also ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Al Ahli SC vs Al Rayyan on 13th February 2023 from 09:25 PM (IST) – 03:55 PM (GMT) at Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium. The ASC team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the RAY team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 1 match. But the RAY team looks good in the recent match and has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.