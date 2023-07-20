Ashish Sakharkar Death Reason? Four-time ‘Mr. India’ Ashish Sakharkar Passes Away at 43

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. Survived by his wife and son, Sakharkar’s last rites shall be performed this evening details of which are not immediately available. Ashish Sakharkar, a prominent bodybuilder, four-time winner of the coveted Mr. India title, and Mr. Universe silver and Bronze medal winner, passed away after a prolonged illness late last night, officials said here on Wednesday. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Confirming the development Indian Body Builders Federation General Secretary Hiral Sheth told said that Sakharkar, 43, a resident of Parel, was suffering from certain health issues and had been admitted to a hospital in south Mumbai a week ago. A bodybuilder in the 80kg Category, Sakharkar had bagged many national and international awards and was conferred the Maharashtra government's Shiv Chhatrapati Award.

Ashish Sakharkar Death Reason?

Survived by his wife and son, Sakharkar’s last rites shall be performed this evening, details of which aren’t immediately available. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mourned the loss of Sakharkar who brought fame to the country and his passing has caused an irreparable loss to the bodybuilding fraternity. There was an outpouring of grief on social media with his legion of fans mourning the death of Sakharkar, some calling it the end of an era for the state body-building spot. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected.

