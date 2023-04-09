Ashley Salinas and Stephanie Guerra’s Death Cause? Los Angeles Coroner’s Office Crash Details

Recently the news has come on the internet that two teenage ladies have been killed on Thursday in a crash. This tragic incident took place on Thursday morning in a solo vehicle Rollover collision in South Los Angeles on the 110 Freeway. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Many people are very shocked by this tragic accident and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, the victims have been identified as Ashley Salinas, 18 and Stephanie Guerra, 19, by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office. California Highway Patrol reached the crash around 1:40 am where they discovered the vehicle on its side.

Both Guearra and Salinas Crash Details

Both Guearra and Salinas were ejected from the vehicle, a Nissan four-door after crashing into a freeway wall and flipping the vehicle. Sadly the two teenage ladies have been enunciated dead at the location. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

After the accident Rollover collision, a 29 years old man driver had seemingly run over the two ladies. He stayed on the location and is currently cooperating with investigators. It's not clear whether the ladies were wearing seatbelts, but the CHP's Roberto Gomez suggests that speed was certainly a factor.

Since the news went out that two women were killed in the crash many people are very saddened and shocked by this news.