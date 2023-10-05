Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold, Kishore Jena bags silver as India complete historic 1-2 in javelin

Neeraj Chopra leads India’s 1-2 in Javelin Throw at the 2018 Asian Games in Hangzhou Chopra had earlier won the Gold with an incredible 88.06m throw, and he has been on a winning streak ever since. Kishore Jena led India’s contingent to the podium with a silver and Gold in the men’s Javelin Throw. It was the first-ever 1-2 finish for India in this event. Neeraj Chopra, who has won Olympic gold, World, Asian, and Diamond League titles, was the overwhelming favorite in the event, especially after Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem was ruled out with an injury, so there was no one else to challenge him. With his first throw, Chopra cleared what seemed like an insurmountable distance of over 80m.
However, due to technical issues, the measurers were unable to register the result of his first throw. Chopra was then given one more chance to repeat his first throw. However, this time, lightning didn’t strike twice as his second, or technically, first, throw fell short of 80m. Then, in a shocking turn of events, officials came to the conclusion that they had indeed recorded the first attempt of Chopra and that it was 82.38m. This gave Chopra the early lead in the event.
Asian Games 2023 Update
Neeraj Chopra, looking resolute as ever, made a repeat performance with his second throw, this time clearing 84.49m to improve on his first attempt. However, the controversy did not end there, as in the case of his Indian counterpart, Kishore Yena, the official initially declared the throw to be illegal despite Jena being well within the permissible distance. However, this was rectified and the second throw of Jena, which was 79.76, was indeed allowed to be recorded. After a seemingly unsatisfactory third throw, Chopra walked over the line on his own to not record the attempt. On his third attempt, Jena stunned the competition with a massive 86.77m, thus dethroning the Gold from Chopra for the time being. The friendly rivalry seemed to have paid off, as Chopra made a stunning 88.88m in his fourth throw to take the lead from Jena once more.
Kishore Jena went on to score 87.54 m, completely dominating the remainder of the competition. There was no way for any of the remaining competitors to stand a chance as the dup went on to win Gold and Silver medals by a huge margin as compared to the 3rd-place finish of Japan. With this historic performance, Jena and his dup took India’s medal count to 80 medals and gave the tenth and eleventh medals to the Indian contingency today.
Leave a Comment