Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold, Kishore Jena bags silver as India complete historic 1-2 in javelin

Neeraj Chopra leads India’s 1-2 in Javelin Throw at the 2018 Asian Games in Hangzhou Chopra had earlier won the Gold with an incredible 88.06m throw, and he has been on a winning streak ever since. Kishore Jena led India’s contingent to the podium with a silver and Gold in the men’s Javelin Throw. It was the first-ever 1-2 finish for India in this event. Neeraj Chopra, who has won Olympic gold, World, Asian, and Diamond League titles, was the overwhelming favorite in the event, especially after Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem was ruled out with an injury, so there was no one else to challenge him. With his first throw, Chopra cleared what seemed like an insurmountable distance of over 80m.

However, due to technical issues, the measurers were unable to register the result of his first throw. Chopra was then given one more chance to repeat his first throw. However, this time, lightning didn’t strike twice as his second, or technically, first, throw fell short of 80m. Then, in a shocking turn of events, officials came to the conclusion that they had indeed recorded the first attempt of Chopra and that it was 82.38m. This gave Chopra the early lead in the event.