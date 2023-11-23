ASL vs LEO Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Atletico de San Luis vs LeÃ³n Mexican League

The Mexican League 2023 is back with its next football match and it is fully set to take place at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Stadium. It is a multi-national stadium located in San Luis Potosi mostly used for playing football matches. The next match is going to place between Atletico de San Luis (ASL) and the opponent team LeÃ³n also known as Leon (LEO). This match will begin at 06:30 am on Friday 24 November 2023 and it will take place at Estadio Alfonso Lastras. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming football match, so read continuously and completely.

Both teams played well in the last matches and received good responses from the audience and the viewers. In this league, both teams have played a total of 17 matches and now going to play their next face-to-face match. Atletico de San Luis has faced seven wins, two draws, or eight losses in the last matches and is currently ranked in 7th place in the points table. On the other hand, Leon has faced six wins, five draws, or six losses in the last matches in this league. Both teams carry strong and active players and they will perform their best until the end, so watch and enjoy.

Atletico de San Luis (ASL) Possible Starting 11 1.Andres Sanchez, 2. Ricardo Chavez, 3. Unai Bilbao, 4. Juan Manuel Sanabria, 5. Eduardo Aguila, 6. Julio Dominguez, 7. Jhon Murillo, 8. Rodrigo Dourado, 9. Dieter Villalpando, 10. Vitinho Ferreira-Arantes, 11. Leo Bonatini