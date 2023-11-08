Aspen Walker Cause of Death? Former Lapel Sr. High School Student Passed Away

Aspen Walker lived in Anderson, Indiana. She was Shelia Walker’s beloved child and the daughter of Darryl and Janice Walker. Aspen went to Arizona State University where she graduated in 2016. She also attended Lapel High School in Lapel, Indiana. In 2019, Aspen worked as a cashier at Kohl’s and in 2020 she also worked at Starbucks. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Briar, who was five years old. Aspen had an amazing sense of humor, which could bring a smile to anyone’s face. What truly set her apart was her unwavering commitment to helping others. She always went the extra mile to make others feel loved and special, and she left a lasting impression on those she touched.

Aspen Walker Cause of Death?