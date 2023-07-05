ASR vs EFA Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup, Al-Sayer vs Ecovert FM Asians

Hello all the cricket match lovers, here we are sharing a piece of big and exciting news for you one of the best and most popular KCC T10 Challengers League is all set for the match. It is a much-awaited match and this match is going to be played between Al Sayer vs Ecovert FM Asians. Both teams are very famous and they always give their best for winning the match. Now all the fans are super curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the ASR vs EFA match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the players are also ready to give their best as they want to show their best moves in the playground. All the fans are also super excited as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Al Sayer will lock horns against Ecovert FM Asians in KCC T10 Challengers League at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Al-Sayer (ASR) vs Ecovert FM Asians (EFA)

Day: Wednesday

Date: 5th July 2023

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

League: KCC T10 Challengers League

Al-Sayer (ASR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Mohammad Arif Latif, 2. Adnan Mahmood(WK), 3. Mudassar Saleem, 4. Mohammad Sohel, 5. Abdulaziz Abdulkarim, 6. Zeeshan Ahmad(WK), 7. Fahad Zahid, 8. Umair Pathan, 9. Nazir Sayed Shabbir(C), 10. Muhammad Aqif, 11. Muhammad Shaheer Iqbal

Ecovert FM Asians (EFA) Possible Playing 11: 1. Shiva Ananth(WK), 2. Muhammad Sameer, 3. Muzammil Khalid, 4. Abdulrahman Abdullah, 5. Bikram Raj Karan(C), 6. Jayadevan Cherooly, 7. Narayan Singh, 8. Arpeet Avinash, 9. Asmeet Avinash, 10. Salman Khan-VI, 11. Salmanul Faris

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and they are ready to give tough competition to each other. This match is going to be played between Al Sayer vs Ecovert FM Asians on 5th July 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the recent match then the ASR team won 3 matches, lost 1 match, and draw 1 match and on the other hand, the EFA team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. The ASR team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.