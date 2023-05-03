Assam: Massive Fire in Sonitpur Market Photos and Videos

The breaking news is coming from Assam that on Thursday in the Sonitpur market, a massive fire broke out. In this massive fire, there are four go-downs burnt. The four go-downs that were burnt were worth lakhs. This news is going viral on social media. This news is circulating on the web. This is a very big loss for the go-down owner. At this time the owner of go-downs is in bad condition due to the loss of lakhs of money. The video is also going viral on social media. People are searching for this Assam news on the internet in huge quantities. If you want to know in detail so continue to this page and read the full article till the end.

Massive Fire in Sonitpur Market

When the fire catch the go-downs, after that the fire brigades were reached immediately to control the fire. The fire brigade reached immediately, where this incident happened. Further, Assam’s Minister Jogen Mohan visited the site. He took the condition of the go-downs which were burnt in fire. As per reports, the Assam Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan also announced to the district administration to investigate this case and find out what was the reason behind the massive fire. According to the sources, in this massive fire, there were 300 shops were destroyed. In this fire accident which happened in the Sonitpur market, many people were also injured.

As per reports, there was a fire on Friday and the fire was under control on Friday morning. The fire started at around 8:30 pm. After that, their local people were informed to the fire brigade. When the fire brigade was reached, there were already 4 go-down burnt in the fire. Further, the fire was started at the cloth shop near the market’s main gate. If you are wondering about the cause of the fire so let us tell you that the fire happened due to the short circuit. It is a very big loss for their local people. If we get any other information we will update it on the same site.