Assam: Picnic Buses to Run Only After Fog Dissipates, in Golaghat District

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a bus-truck collision on an Assam highway results in 11 fatalities and leaves 37 individuals injured; Prime Minister Modi announces ex-gratia. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. En route to the renowned Tilinga temple, a passenger bus with 49 occupants collided with a high-speed coal-laden truck, as reported by the police. Tragedy struck in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday when at least 12 individuals lost their lives, and over 37 others sustained injuries in a highway accident involving a passenger bus and a truck.

The incident occurred near the Balijan area at Dergaon on National Highway 37, linking Guwahati city with Upper Assam, around 5 am, as per police reports. The passenger bus, carrying 49 people, was en route to the renowned Tilinga temple in Tinsukia district. A significant portion of the passengers hailed from Bharalukhuwa village in Golaghat. Authorities reported that a coal-laden truck, originating from Margherita in Upper Assam and heading towards Guwahati at a considerable speed, collided head-on with the bus. This tragic incident resulted in the immediate loss of 12 lives.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured that the local administration is extending full support to those injured in the accident. Assam Transport Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya conveyed his sorrow and dismay regarding the incident. He expressed deep shock upon learning about the tragic road accident in Balijan this morning, which claimed 10 lives and left many injured. His heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families, and he fervently prays for the swift recovery of the injured individuals. Additionally, he mentioned that a team of high-ranking officials and experts, including the special director general of Assam Police, inspector general (Law & Order), transport commissioners,.

The State project director of the Lead Agency on Road Safety, and the executive director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), promptly arrived at the scene to provide necessary assistance. President Draupadi Murmu also expressed her condolences for the accident victims’ deaths. She stated, “The news of the sudden demise of many people in a road accident in Golaghat, Assam, is profoundly sorrowful. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and pray for the prompt recovery of those injured.” According to local residents, the foggy morning weather played a role in the accident. The local police are currently investigating the factors contributing to the incident.