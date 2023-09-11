Assam’s Dibrugarh: 7 Of Family Killed In Car-Truck Collision CCTV Video Footage

In Assam’s Dibrugarh, a family consisting of at least seven members tragically lost their lives in a road accident. Good Day Readers. Today disheartening news has come from Haryana stating that in Assam’s Dibrugarh, a family consisting of at least seven members tragically lost their lives in a devastating head-on collision involving their Toyota Innova and a truck. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tragedy struck in Assam’s Dibrugarh as a family of at least seven members lost their lives in a head-on collision between their Toyota Innova and a truck from Haryana on Sunday night, as reported by the police. The images released by law enforcement depict the front of the truck significantly damaged due to the collision, with the white car appearing to be severely crushed. The police further mentioned that the victims hailed from Guwahati, and those who sustained injuries have been admitted to the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

A local resident recounted, “We were startled by a loud noise. Upon rushing outside, we witnessed a collision involving a truck and an Innova car. This specific area has unfortunately been prone to accidents, with numerous incidents attributed to excessive speeding.” India experienced approximately 500,000 road accidents, resulting in the tragic loss of around 150,000 lives and causing injuries to about 500,000 individuals. India, being a participant in the Brasilia Declaration, has set forth its goal to reduce road accidents and traffic-related fatalities by 50% by the year 2022. Currently, during the Budget Session of Parliament, the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill of 2016 is under consideration and is aimed at addressing issues concerning road accidents, third-party insurance, and the implementation of road safety measures. In this context, we present some relevant data concerning road accidents, their causes, and motor vehicle third-party insurance.

7 Of Family Killed In Car-Truck Collision

