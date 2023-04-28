AST-W vs MUN-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Women’s Super League Aston Villa Women vs Manchester United Women

Hello, all the football match lovers here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very famous and favorite women’s Super League is all set to entertain its fans. This match is going to be played between Aston Villa Women vs Manchester United Women. As we all know that both teams are very famous among people and they have a huge fan following. All the match lovers are searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the AST-W vs MUN-W match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be held between two powerful teams. Now all the players are also ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. The Womens Super League match between Aston Villa Women vs MUN-W will be played at Bescot Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the lovers are super eager to know about the match details like team, date, day, time, venue, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match details.

AST-W vs MUN-W Live Score

Match Details

League: Women’s Super League

Team: Aston Villa Women (AST-W) vs Manchester United Women (MUN-W)

Date: 28th April 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Bescot Stadium

Aston Villa Women (AST-W) Possible Playing 11: 1. Hannah Hampton, 2. Anna Patten, 3. Evie Rabjohn, 4. Danielle Turner, 5. Mayumi Pacheco, 6. Kenza Dali, 7. Lucy Staniforth, 8. Jordan Nobbs, 9. Rachel Daly, 10. Alisha Lehmann, 11. Kirsty Hanson

Manchester United Women (MUN-W) Possible Playing 11: 1. Mary Earps, 2. Ona Batlle, 3. Aoife Mannion, 4. Hannah Blundell, 5. Maya Le Tissier, 6. Ella Toone, 7. Katie Zelem, 8. Leah Galton, 9. Hayley Ladd, 10. Nikita Parris, 11. Alessia Russo

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Aston Villa Women vs Manchester United Women on 28th April 2023 from 11:45 PM (IST) – 06:15 PM (GMT) at Bescot Stadium. The MUN-W team won 4 matches, draw 1 match, and lost 0 matches and on the other hand, the AST-W team won 3 matches, draw 2 matches, and lost 0 matches. The MUN-W team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.