Aston Martin DB12 Launched in India at Rs 4.59 Crore Full Specification Features

Aston Martin DB12 launched in India at Rs 4.59 crore. The Aston Martin DB12 is marketed as the world’s first-ever super tourer. Today, the British ultra-luxury high-performance sports car manufacturer, Aston Martin, introduced the Aston Martin DB12 in India with a starting price of Rs 4.59 crore (ex-showroom). The Aston Martin DB12, the foremost offering from the brand’s highly anticipated next-generation sports car lineup, stands as the culmination of 75 years of Aston Martin’s DB heritage.





Its precisely tuned chassis, seamlessly integrated with an industry-leading 680PS/800NM V8 Twin-Turbo engine, makes the DB12 excel in performance and handling, a true delight for even the most discerning drivers. The power is efficiently transferred through an 8-speed automatic transmission, marking a significant first for an Aston Martin DB model, which now incorporates an electronic rear differential. As the world’s first-ever super tourer, the DB12 goes beyond the conventional GT automotive category, forging an entirely distinctive segment.

Aston Martin DB12 Launched in India

Its unmatched performance, highlighted by a top speed of 325kmph, a 0-100kmph acceleration in 3.5 seconds, and a meticulously tuned 4.0 Twin-Turbo V8 engine courtesy of Aston Martin’s engineers, firmly supports this new classification. Since its global unveiling at the star-studded premiere during the Cannes International Film Festival, the DB12 has stirred remarkable anticipation among customers, potential buyers, and dealers alike.



The DB12’s design evolution is evident, featuring a wholly new front-end design, a broader presence, and more defined contours. Inside, a completely revamped interior showcases sleek lines that accentuate the feeling of spaciousness and serve as a modern canvas for Aston Martin’s bespoke, cutting-edge infotainment system, meticulously crafted in-house for the first time.



Aston Martin’s influence in the Indian luxury automotive sector has been on an impressive upward trajectory, marked by the successful introduction of the DBX and DBX707 models. The arrival of the DB12 serves to reinforce the brand’s status in India as a pioneer in the ultra-luxury Segment. In celebration of its 110th anniversary, 2023 has been a shining year for Aston Martin, further accentuated by the introduction of the groundbreaking Aston Martin DB12. Aston Martin’s iconic wings have symbolized innovation and craftsmanship for 110 years, and the brand’s ultra-luxury, high-performance sports cars are cherished worldwide, including in India,” remarked Gregory Adams, Regional President – Asia, Aston Martin.



With a history dating back 95 out of Aston Martin’s illustrious 110 years, the brand’s presence in India is deeply rooted. It all began in 1928 when the first Aston Martin, an S-type sports car, was imported into India. Since that milestone, Aston Martin’s offerings have expanded to encompass the complete range, from the ultra-luxurious DBX and DBX707 SUVs to the exhilarating Vantage sports cars, culminating in the world’s first super tourer, the DB12.”